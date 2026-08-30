Jenkins went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen bases in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

In his second big-league game, Jenkins picked up his first career steal, RBI and extra-base hit, after he'd gone 1-for-3 with a walk in his debut Friday. The 21-year-old is covering center field while Byron Buxton (hip) is on the mend, but Jenkins should slide over to an outfield corner once the veteran is cleared to return, with left field the likelier spot as Trevor Larnach is batting .188 (12-for-64) in August.