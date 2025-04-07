Jenkins (ankle) went 1-for-8 in his first two games for Double-A Wichita.

Jenkins suffered a sprained ankle in spring training, but is healthy as the minor league season begins. The 2023 fifth-overall draft pick is extremely well-rounded and has a chance to finish the year as the game's No. 1 overall prospect if he can tap into more power in games while staying healthy in his age-20 season.