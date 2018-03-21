Twins' Wander Javier: Sidelined with shoulder injury
Javier is being held out of minor-league games due to a left shoulder issue, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The issue isn't considered serious, though there are no MRI results to confirm this yet. Javier is still taking part in all baseball activities beside hitting, so it doesn't seem like he'll miss an extended period of time.
