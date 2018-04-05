Twins' Wander Javier: Sticking at extended spring training
Javier will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports.
He dealt with a minor shoulder injury earlier in camp, and is not quite ready for a full-season assignment. Javier hit .299/.383/.471 with four home runs and four steals in 41 games in the Appalachian League last year, so from a skills standpoint, he is close to ready for Low-A. It's possible that the Twins will promote to prospect Royce Lewis to High-A in late April or early May with the intention of sending Javier to Low-A to take his spot at shortstop in a corresponding move.
