Twins' Wander Javier: To undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Javier (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder next week,LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
This is awful news for one of the top prospects in the Twins' organization as he'll have his age-19 season cut short due to a shoulder injury. Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery and Javier is expected to be sidelined 6-to-9 months. According to Neal, Javier initially suffered the injury late in the 2017 season but tried to rest and rehab it before suffering a setback in spring training. The Twins still have strong shortstop depth from an organizational perspective with Royce Lewis and Nick Gordon waiting in the wings.
