Rijo and Tyler Austin were dealt from the Yankees to the Twins on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rijo didn't spend much time within the Yankees' organization, as he was traded from the Brewers on June 16. The 22-year-old has yet to surpass the Double-A level, and he slashed just .230/.296/.324 with seven doubles and five RBI through 21 games at Double-A Trenton. Rijo figures to serve as organizational depth for the time being.