The Twins placed Tovar (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.

After getting a spot in the Twins' 60-man roster pool, Tovar had been working out at the team's alternative training site before the team announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Tovar is said to be asymptomatic, but until he submits two negative test results for COVID-19, he won't be allowed to resume training with the Twins. Even before his positive test, the 28-year-old infielder wasn't viewed as a likely candidate for the Twins' 30-man Opening Day roster.

