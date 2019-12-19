Play

Tovar signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday.

Tovar saw some time in the majors last season, but he failed to generate much production over 31 games, with just five RBI and a .492 OPS. The 28-year-old has been much more effective at the Triple-A level, as he hit .321/.355/.446 with four home runs and 57 RBI over 85 games with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2019. The report doesn't explicitly say so, but Tovar will likely be a non-roster invitee for spring training.

