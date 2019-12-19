Twins' Wilfredo Tovar: Signs minor-league deal with Twins
Tovar signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday.
Tovar saw some time in the majors last season, but he failed to generate much production over 31 games, with just five RBI and a .492 OPS. The 28-year-old has been much more effective at the Triple-A level, as he hit .321/.355/.446 with four home runs and 57 RBI over 85 games with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2019. The report doesn't explicitly say so, but Tovar will likely be a non-roster invitee for spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Tracker: Kluber, Bumgarner concerns?
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...