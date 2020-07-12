Tovar has tested positive for COVID-19, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Tovar had been working at the Twins' alternate training site before president of baseball operations Derek Falvey revealed Sunday that the shortstop has tested positive for coronavirus. The 28-year-old is asymptomatic, but he'll need to produce two negative tests before he's allowed to rejoin the team.
More News
-
Twins' Wilfredo Tovar: Included in 60-man player pool•
-
Twins' Wilfredo Tovar: Signs minor-league deal with Twins•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Bounced from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Seeing steady work•
-
Angels' Wilfredo Tovar: Called up to big club•