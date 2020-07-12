Tovar has tested positive for COVID-19, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Tovar had been working at the Twins' alternate training site before president of baseball operations Derek Falvey revealed Sunday that the shortstop has tested positive for coronavirus. The 28-year-old is asymptomatic, but he'll need to produce two negative tests before he's allowed to rejoin the team.

