Twins' Wilin Rosario: To sign with Twins
Rosario is expected to agree to a minor-league contract with Minnesota, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Rosario worked out in front major-league teams near the end of January, and the Twins evidently liked what they saw. The 29-year-old last played in the big league during the 2015 season with Colorado, when he slashed .268/.295/.416 with six homers and 29 RBI through 87 games, primarily spent at first base. Rosario figures to begin the 2019 season at Triple-A Rochester but could find himself back in the majors at some point during the year if he impresses early on.
