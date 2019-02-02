Twins' Wilin Rosario: Won't be at big-league camp
Rosario's minor-league contract with the Twins doesn't include a contract to major-league spring training, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With a .273/.306/.473 batting line (94 wRC+) over 1,601 career plate appearances in the majors, Rosario boasts more experience (and MLB success) than most minor-league signings this winter. However, since he lacks defensive value and hasn't posted overly impressive numbers while playing overseas the past three years, Rosario will likely need to prove his worth at Triple-A Rochester or Double-A Pensacola to begin 2019 before he's seriously considered for a promotion back to the big leagues. He'll most likely see most his starts in the Twins organization as a first baseman or designated hitter, as he graded out as one of baseball's worst defensive catchers during his time with the Rockies from 2011 through 2015.
