Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Castro will get a breather for the first time since April 15, ending a streak of 20 consecutive starts at four different positions (shortstop, third base, left field and center field). Third base and center field will likely be Castro's primary homes for the foreseeable future while Royce Lewis (quadricep) and Byron Buxton (knee) remain on the injured list.