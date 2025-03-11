The Twins are currently likely to give most of the playing time at second base to Castro, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

As Hays notes, there's a decent chance the defensively versatile Castro will be needed elsewhere to cover for an injury, whether that's by Opening Day or at some point later on. However, the Twins are healthy right now on the position player side, and if that holds, Castro appears lined up to see most of the reps at second base. Brooks Lee, Edouard Julien and Mickey Gasper are also competing for playing time at the keystone.