Castro signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota that includes an invitation to major league spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Castro is a utility player but started 80 games in the outfield for the Tigers last season. He had just a .651 OPS last season, but has looked like an above-average bat for stretches (most notably a .931 OPS in 30 games in 2020). He'll compete for a utility role with the Twins and could have a shot at a big league job but Minnesota's roster will likely be in flux until spring training begins.