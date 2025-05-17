Castro (knee) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Milwaukee.

Castro was pulled early from Friday's game against the Brewers after fouling a ball off his knee in the first inning. Though he was able to finish his at-bat, the utility man was replaced in the field for the following frame and will now be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Castro had started in left field Friday with Harrison Bader out of action while battling a groin injury, but Bader is back in action and starting in left Saturday.