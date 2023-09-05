Castro went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in Monday's 20-6 win over the Guardians.

Castro did a little bit of everything for the Twins in the blowout victory, starting in center field before spending two innings at third base and then pitching the final inning of the game. After returning to the Twins' active roster over the weekend following a three-week stay on the injured list due to the oblique strain, Castro could get a look as the team's preferred option in center field in the short term while both Michael Taylor (hamstring) and Byron Buxton (knee) remain on the shelf.