Castro expects to miss at least one or two more games with a sore right wrist, though an X-ray conducted Sunday came back negative, MLB.com reports.

Castro has dealt with pain in the wrist since Thursday, but it wasn't until Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Brewers that he was forced to miss a game. The super-utility player looks set to remain out of the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mariners, and he'll be at risk of landing on the injured list if he doesn't show meaningful improvement within the next few days.