Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Astros.

All three Twins runs came on solo shots, with Castro getting his team on the board by taking Colton Gordon deep in the fourth inning. Castro has been on fire since the end of May, slashing .408/.491/.796 over his last 14 games with five homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs, and with Royce Lewis (hamstring) suffering another injury Friday, the 28-year-old utility player may have a little less competition for playing time if he begins to cool down.