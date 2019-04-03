Twins' Willians Astudillo: En fuego to begin season
Astudillo went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
Getting the start at third base, Astudillo shifted to left field in the eighth inning. It's the 27-year-old's first appearance of the season anywhere other than catcher, but it won't be his last if he keeps raking -- through three games, Astudillo is 6-for-9 with three doubles, five runs and three RBI.
