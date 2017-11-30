Twins' Willians Astudillo: Joins Twins on minors deal
Astudillo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Astudillo will join the Twins after spending all of the 2017 season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate (Reno), hitting .342/.370/.558 in 36 games for the Aces. The 26-year-old owns an impressive 3.1 percent strikeout rate over his career, but he'll need to show more consistency with his bat if he wants to reach the majors. Look for him to serve as an organizational depth piece for the Twins in 2018.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...