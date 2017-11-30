Astudillo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Astudillo will join the Twins after spending all of the 2017 season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate (Reno), hitting .342/.370/.558 in 36 games for the Aces. The 26-year-old owns an impressive 3.1 percent strikeout rate over his career, but he'll need to show more consistency with his bat if he wants to reach the majors. Look for him to serve as an organizational depth piece for the Twins in 2018.