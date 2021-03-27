Astudillo appears set to begin the season on the major league roster after the Twins sent several utility infielders to the minors, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Astudillo is hitting .309 (12-for-34) with three home runs this spring.

Astudillo will work in a utility role in which he can serve as a third catcher and also play third base, second base and left field. It wasn't clear if he'd make the 26-man roster since he doesn't have a strong glove at most positions, but the Twins sent most of the better fielding utility candidates to the minors. Astudillo could have value in deeper leagues since his bat should be above average for a catcher.