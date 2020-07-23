Astudillo, who is on the Covid-19 IL, has not yet been cleared to return to the Twins and his return date is uncertain. "It's been a slow road for him and none of it is due to anything that (he) really has done himself," manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

