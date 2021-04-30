Astudillo is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Astudillo is 8-for-31 with two homers and four RBI while starting eight of the past nine games, but he'll head to the bench Friday. Alex Kiriloff will receive the start at first base while Luis Arraez works in left field for the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Launches second homer of 2021•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Heads to bench•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Getting regular work at first base•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Cranks first homer•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Work picks up•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Knocks in two•