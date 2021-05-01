Astudillo isn't starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
Astudillo will be excluded from the lineup for a second straight game. Alex Kirilloff will start at first base while Luis Arraez starts in left field.
More News
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Launches second homer of 2021•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Heads to bench•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Getting regular work at first base•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Cranks first homer•
-
Twins' Willians Astudillo: Work picks up•