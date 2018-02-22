Sawyer was added to the Twins' spring training roster Thursday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sawyer, who inked a minor-league deal with the Twins earlier in the offseason, will likely serve as depth in camp, as he's expected to open the season in the minors after spending all of the 2017 season with the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate. The 26-year-old owns a .285/.340/.451 line across 57 games at Double-A.