Sawyer agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Friday, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

Sawyer spent most of last season with Double-A Tulsa for the Dodgers, slashing .277/.333/.429 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 54 contests. The 26-year-old backstop will likely remain in Double-A to start the 2018 season, and hasn't received any time in Triple-A or the majors during his professional career to this point.