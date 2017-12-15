Twins' Wynston Sawyer: Inks deal with Twins
Sawyer agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Friday, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
Sawyer spent most of last season with Double-A Tulsa for the Dodgers, slashing .277/.333/.429 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 54 contests. The 26-year-old backstop will likely remain in Double-A to start the 2018 season, and hasn't received any time in Triple-A or the majors during his professional career to this point.
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...