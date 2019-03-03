Twins' Xavier Moore: Traded to Minnesota

Moore was traded to Minnesota from Texas for Zack Granite.

He split last season between Low-A Spokane and the rookie ball AZL Rangers, going 0-1 with a 5.30 ERA and 10 walks and 21 strikeouts in 13 games. The 2017 16th-round draft pick is a longshot to reach the majors with Minnesota, but the Twins had enough outfield depth to drop Granite from the 40-man roster to take a chance on him.

