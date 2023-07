Mercedes is hitting .167 with one home run, three steals and a 13:3 K:BB in 12 Florida Complex League games.

The 18-year-old outfielder was one of the top prospects slated to open in the FCL, and Mercedes has disappointed in a small sample. His .200 BABIP can partially explain his slow start, but his 0.23 BB/K is a red flag for an age-appropriate toolsy hitter in complex ball.