The Twinsn="Minnesota Twins" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="MIN">Twins selected Cano's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cano has been productive in St. Paul early in the season, posting a 14:4 K:BB while tossing 12 scoreless frames over nine relief appearances. He hasn't yet made his major-league debut but will be available out of Minnesota's bullpen after Danny Coulombe (hip) was placed on the 15-day IL.