Cano was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Cano made six relief appearances for the Twins in May, and he posted a 13.50 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 7.1 innings before being sent down at the end of the month. However, the right-hander will join the active roster after Sonny Gray (pectoral) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Cano has served exclusively as a reliever in St. Paul and with the Twins this year, so it's not yet clear who will take Gray's spot in the rotation.