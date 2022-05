Cano was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after Friday's game against the Royals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cano allowed two runs on two hits with a strikeout and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Friday's victory, and he'll now head back to St. Paul. The 28-year-old surrendered 11 earned runs across 7.1 innings for the Twins after being promoted May 11.