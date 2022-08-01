The Twinsn="Minnesota Twins" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="MIN">Twins optioned Cano to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Cano was sent back to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for third baseman Gio Urshela (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. The 28-year-old right-hander was up with the big club for just over a week and gave up two earned runs over his lone two-inning appearance out of the bullpen.