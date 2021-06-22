Cano has given up three runs in 3.2 innings with two strikeouts and four walks since being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul. He had a 1.47 ERA and 13.9 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 at Double-A Wichita before his June 15 promotion.

Cano is a 25-year old Cuban defector who was regarded as the No. 2 International free agent in 2018 by MLB Pipeline but didn't sign with a MLB team until 2019. At age 27, he may not have as much upside as younger prospects, but he could find a role in the Minnesota bullpen later this season if he can get past his initial control issues at Triple-A.