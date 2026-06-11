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Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Fifth save of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gomez picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and one walk, but getting one strike out in one inning of work.

The save-leader for the Twins secured another one through a shaky ninth where Gomez allowed a run off a Dillon Dingler single, but then struck out Riley Greene to end the game. Gomez has now converted all four of his save chances with Minnesota this season. The right-hander has now gave up only two earned runs with a 18:6 K:BB out of Minnesota's bullpen in 14 innings.

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