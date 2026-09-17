Gomez was charged with his first blown save of the season in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

The unlikely closer, who was picked up by Minnesota after being DFA'd by Tampa Bay in early May, made it to the final two weeks of the regular season without blowing a save chance, but Gomez couldn't protect a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning Wednesday. He allowed a couple singles before Anthony Volpe tied it up with a two-out double, and after walking another batter Gonez was replaced by Kody Funderburk. Gomez has been tagged for multiple runs in three of his last eight appearances, stumbling to an 11.05 ERA, 2.32 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB in 7.1 innings over that stretch as his luck finally begins to run out.