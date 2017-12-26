Duke has agreed to a contract with Minnesota, pending a physical, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Duke had Tommy John surgery in October 2016, but returned in July. He had a 3.93 ERA in 18.1 innings. He had just a 5.9 K/9, however, with a 5.33 FIP. The Twins likely saw enough to think he'll improve in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. He could figure prominently in the team's setup corps as a result.