Duke didn't give up a run in a third of an inning in Wednesday's win over Houston to earn his second hold of the season. He did walk two batters and had a strikeout.

Duke has struggled a bit with six walks and a 11.25 ERA in four innings this season, but he's still being used in high-leverage spots and has eight strikeouts. He's being used as the primary lefty setup man in the bullpen.

