Twins' Zach Duke: Looks sharp in spring training
Duke did not give up a run in an inning Sunday to finish spring training with 7.2 scoreless innings.
Duke had five strikeouts and three walks in his 7.2 innings this spring. He'll serve as a setup man in the bullpen and could bypass Taylor Rogers as the primary lefty with Rogers struggling a bit this spring (7.15 ERA).
