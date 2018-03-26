Duke did not give up a run in an inning Sunday to finish spring training with 7.2 scoreless innings.

Duke had five strikeouts and three walks in his 7.2 innings this spring. He'll serve as a setup man in the bullpen and could bypass Taylor Rogers as the primary lefty with Rogers struggling a bit this spring (7.15 ERA).

