Twins' Zack Granite: Back from MiLB DL
Granite (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The outfield prospect had been out of action since April 21. Granite will now return to action, looking to improve the .495 OPS he has in eight games with Triple-A Rochester this season.
