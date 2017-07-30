Granite went 2-for-4 with a caught stealing in Saturday's loss to Oakland. He's hitting .412 (14-for-34) over his last nine games.

After a slow start at the plate (2-for-18), Granite figured how to hit major league pitching. He's been getting starts in center field while Byron Buxton is on the DL. With Buxton due back Monday, it initially was thought Granite would head back to the minors. However, he's been hitting well enough he could stay in the lineup in left field.