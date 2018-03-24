Twins' Zack Granite: Dealing with shoulder contusion
Granite is dealing with a right shoulder contusion, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
With Opening Day right around the corner, this could jeopardize Granite's status for the start of the season. At this point it's unclear when Granite picked up the injury or how serious it is, but his status should be updated once the Twins provide more clarity of the situation.
More News
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...