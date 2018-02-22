Granite is competing for the Twins' final bench spot this spring, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With three of the team's four bench spots already locked up by Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza and Eduardo Escobar, Granite is set to compete with Kennys Vargas for the remaining roster spot. The 25-year-old is Minnesota's best defensive option for the fourth outfielder role, but his unremarkable bat, along with the fact the Vargas is out of minor-league options, likely has him on the outside looking in at a roster spot. A strong camp coupled with a mediocre showing from Vargas this spring could earn him an Opening Day roster spot, however.