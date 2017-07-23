Twins' Zack Granite: Moves down in order
Granite will bat ninth and start in center field Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The lefty-hitting Granite will be at the bottom of the order with southpaw Matt Boyd on the mound for the Tigers, but considering he batted eighth Saturday with righty Jordan Zimmermann on the mound, it's expected the rookie will continue to stick in the lower third of the lineup more often than not no matter who's pitching. With Granite turning in back-to-back multi-hit games, it's not out of the question for him to settle back into the two hole, where he slotted in as recently as Friday, but he may soon run out of opportunities. Byron Buxton (groin) seems to be trending toward a return Tuesday from the disabled list and should immediately take back primary duties in center field, which will likely push Granite back to a bench role or to Triple-A Rochester.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...