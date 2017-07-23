Granite will bat ninth and start in center field Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The lefty-hitting Granite will be at the bottom of the order with southpaw Matt Boyd on the mound for the Tigers, but considering he batted eighth Saturday with righty Jordan Zimmermann on the mound, it's expected the rookie will continue to stick in the lower third of the lineup more often than not no matter who's pitching. With Granite turning in back-to-back multi-hit games, it's not out of the question for him to settle back into the two hole, where he slotted in as recently as Friday, but he may soon run out of opportunities. Byron Buxton (groin) seems to be trending toward a return Tuesday from the disabled list and should immediately take back primary duties in center field, which will likely push Granite back to a bench role or to Triple-A Rochester.