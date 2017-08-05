Granite was sent down to Triple-A Rochester after Friday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Granite was off to a horrifically slow start, with just a .605 OPS through 18 games, and he has been on the bench to start each of the last three games. Don't expect the Twins to give up on Granite after this disappointing first stint, but since he hasn't earned consistent at-bats at the major league level, he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning.