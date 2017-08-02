Granite is not in Wednesday's lineup against San Diego, The Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal reports.

Granite will retreat to the bench after starting the previous 13 games in the outfield. During the span, the 24-year-old has hit .306/.358/.327 with seven RBI and five runs. Byron Buxton draws the start in center for the final contest of a two-game set versus the Padres.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast