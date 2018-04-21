Granite was put on the 7-day disabled list due to a right shoulder contusion Saturday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

The organization didn't announce a timetable for Granite's return, but he should be able to return sometime next weekend. Over eight games with Triple-A Rochester up to this point, Granite has gone 5-for-31 (.161 average) with a .495 OPS.

