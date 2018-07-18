Twins' Zack Granite: Placed on minor-league DL
Granite was placed on the minor-league 7-day DL on Wednesday due to a right shoulder contusion, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Granite previously spent a few weeks on the disabled list due to the same injury near the end of April, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's been dealing with shoulder problems throughout the course of the 2018 campaign. Over 66 games with Triple-A Rochester, he's slashed just .212/.284/.246 with eight extra-base hits and four RBI.
