Granite was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Granite will look to take advantage of his second opportunity with the Twins after a mediocre first stint earlier in the season -- the 24-year-old hit .250 with a .605 OPS through 18 games between July and August. He put together a much more respectable .338/.392/.475 line with five homers and 15 stolen bases in 71 games with Rochester. With Robbie Grossman (thumb) on the shelf, Granite should serve as the Twins' fourth outfielder.