Twins' Zack Granite: Recalled from Triple-A
Granite was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Granite will look to take advantage of his second opportunity with the Twins after a mediocre first stint earlier in the season -- the 24-year-old hit .250 with a .605 OPS through 18 games between July and August. He put together a much more respectable .338/.392/.475 line with five homers and 15 stolen bases in 71 games with Rochester. With Robbie Grossman (thumb) on the shelf, Granite should serve as the Twins' fourth outfielder.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...