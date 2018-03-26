Twins' Zack Granite: Returns from shoulder injury
Granite (shoulder) went 0-for-1 and played center field in Sunday's spring training finale against Boston.
Granite has a right shoulder contusion, but showed he's healthy enough to play. It's not clear if he'll make the final 25-man roster as the Twins will decide between him and Ryan LaMarre before Wednesday's deadline.
