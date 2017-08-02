Granite started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss at San Diego.

It's notable that Granite stayed in the starting lineup after Bryon Buxton was activated from the DL. Granite is hitting .306 over his last 13 games, so he could stick in the lineup if he doesn't struggle like Tuesday.

